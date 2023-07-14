National

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO’s Lunar Mission Heads Towards Space

It was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.35 pm.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, launched the most anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

This is India’s third lunar exploration mission after the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in 2019.

The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.35 pm.

The LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III took the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).

It is to be mentioned that Chandrayaan 3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.

According to reports, the propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polar metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

Chandrayaan 3 All Set For Liftoff!
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Chandrayaan 3

