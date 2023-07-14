Chandrayaan 3: ISRO’s Lunar Mission Heads Towards Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday, launched the most anticipated lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
This is India’s third lunar exploration mission after the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in 2019.
The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2.35 pm.
The LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III took the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).
It is to be mentioned that Chandrayaan 3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
According to reports, the propulsion module will carry the lander and rover from injection orbit to 100 km lunar orbit. It also carries a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polar metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.