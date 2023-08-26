Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Two of Three Objectives Accomplished, Says ISRO

In yet another achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that two of the three key objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission had been met successfully.
Taking to its official twitter handle, ISRO said that of the three mission objectives, demonstration of a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface has been accomplished.
Accordingly, the demonstration of rover roving on the moon was also accomplished.
“Conducting in-situ scientific experiments is underway. All payloads are performing normally,” said ISRO in the tweet.
It may be mentioned that Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully launched onboard LVM-3 last July 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.
It took nearly 33 days from the launch date of July 14, 2023 to reach the orbit of moon.
The successful soft landing on the surface of the Moon made India the fourth country in the world to achieve such a significant technological capability.