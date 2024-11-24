Chennai Devotee Donates Rs 2.02 Crore to TTD Trusts in Lord's Honor

In a remarkable act of devotion, Chennai-based philanthropist Vardhaman Jain has generously donated Rs 1.01 crore each to the SV Annaprasadam Trust and the Pranadana Trust of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The donation was presented in the form of cheques to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, on behalf of Sri Vyasaraja Mutt Pontiff, Sri Vidyasrisha Theertha. The devotee, accompanied by the pontiff, had the privilege of offering his darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, receiving a traditional welcome from TTD authorities.

This donation carries significant cultural and historical weight, especially in connection with Saint Vyasaraja, the revered Rajaguru and spiritual leader of the Vijayanagar Empire. Five centuries ago, at the request of the Chandragiri king, Saint Vyasaraja performed poojas for Lord Venkateswara Swamy for 12 years at Tirumala. He is also credited with consecrating the Vimana Venkataramana, the sacred structure that allows devotees to have a divine darshan of the Lord.

The saint’s legacy lives on through the devotional compositions of his disciples, including revered poets such as Purandara Dasa, Kanaka Dasa, Vijaya Dasa, and Gopala Dasa, who composed hundreds of keerthanas in praise of Lord Venkateswara. This generous donation by Vardhaman Jain serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted spiritual heritage of Tirumala and the ongoing devotion to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.