Chhattisgarh: 6 Madhya Pradesh Residents Drown In Ramdaha Waterfall

At least six people were killed after they drowned in the Ramdaha waterfall in the Korea district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

The district magistrate (DM) of Korea district Kuldeep Sharma informed that all of the deceased in the incident were residents of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

A rescue operation was carried out in which the bodies of six people were recovered, said Sharma, adding that another person was rescued during the operation.

He said, “A rescue operation was carried out. The bodies of six people have been recovered. All were residents of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli.”

According to reports, all the victims were from the same family. They had come to the waterfall to have a picnic.

Taking to Twitter, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's office informed on Sunday that CM Bhupesh Baghel had instructed the district authorities to employ search parties and professional divers in search of them.