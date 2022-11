At least 16 passengers were injured after a bus turned turtle near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, the bus had 43 passengers onboard and the accident occurred at around 1 AM.

"16 passengers were injured after a bus overturned near Bilaspur late last night. A total of 43 passengers including the driver and conductor were on the bus. Four critical passengers have been shifted to PGIMER, 12 under treatment at Bilaspur," said DC Pankaj Rai.