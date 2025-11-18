Chhattisgarh CM Inaugurates 127 Crore Development Projects, Announces Girls’ Hostel & Road Works

Maoism in Bastar is rapidly approaching its end, and the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ scheme is effectively connecting villagers living in interior regions with essential government services.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that, just like other parts of the state, Bastar is also moving towards new heights of development. He added that in a short span of nearly two years, the state government has fulfilled most of its guarantees and continues to work tirelessly towards making Chhattisgarh a prosperous state.

Foundation Stone Laid and Inauguration of 61 Projects Worth ₹127 Crore

During the event, Chief Minister Sai inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 61 development works amounting to ₹127 crore. He also made several important announcements:

• 90 lakh sanctioned for the construction of the Kongud–Dhanora road

• 39 crore approved for the Keskal–Vishrampuri road

• 2.71 crore for a 100-seater girls’ hostel in village Kudhur

• 1.5 crore granted to run a multipurpose centre, Divyang Centre, and a coaching centre

The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book titled “Journey of Dignity: Story of NRLM Kondagaon”, an early childhood care booklet, a high-risk pregnancy helpline number, a Helmet Bank initiative, and a Suposhit Vikas Chart.

State Celebrating Silver Jubilee of Its Formation

Highlighting the state’s progress, the Chief Minister stated:

• Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources and has highly fertile soil.

• 18 lakh houses have been approved under government housing schemes.

• Paddy procurement has begun across the state from 15 November.

• Schemes like Mahatari Vandan, Tendu Leaf Collectors’ Welfare Scheme, and Charan Paduka Scheme are continuously benefiting the people.

He emphasised that quality education is essential for becoming a good farmer, entrepreneur , public servant, or leader, urging parents to prioritise their children’s education.

On his arrival, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai was warmly welcomed with a traditional Mohari musical ensemble. He also offered prayers to Budhadev and wished for the prosperity and well-being of all residents of the state.