Chhattisgarh Creates History as Raipur IPHL Becomes India’s First NQAS-Certified Lab

Chhattisgarh has carved out a national first in public health diagnostics with the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at Raipur District Hospital becoming the first laboratory in India to receive certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

The milestone achievement comes under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and marks a significant leap in the state’s efforts to strengthen quality-driven public healthcare.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated the Chhattisgarh government, calling the certification a landmark moment for India’s public health laboratory network. In a letter addressed to State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Nadda said the Raipur IPHL has set a new national benchmark by demonstrating that high-quality, reliable, and standardised diagnostic services can be successfully delivered within the public healthcare system.

The Union Minister lauded the commitment of the state government and the collective efforts of doctors, laboratory professionals, and healthcare workers at the Raipur District Hospital. He said the achievement has not only enhanced diagnostic credibility but has also strengthened public trust in government-run health institutions.

Highlighting the broader national context, Nadda noted that Integrated Public Health Laboratories are a key pillar of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), aimed at reinforcing disease surveillance, laboratory systems, and emergency preparedness across the country. The NQAS certification of the Raipur IPHL, he said, validates the successful integration of skilled manpower, advanced technology, and modern infrastructure aligned with national quality benchmarks.

Describing the Raipur model as an example for the rest of the country, the Union Health Minister urged Chhattisgarh to replicate the IPHL framework across other districts to ensure wider access to quality-assured diagnostic services.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal termed the certification a historic moment for Chhattisgarh’s healthcare system. He said the recognition reflects sustained improvements in laboratory standardisation, quality assurance mechanisms, trained human resources, modern equipment, and robust infrastructure. Emphasising teamwork, he said the success belongs to the entire medical and paramedical workforce of District Hospital Raipur and assured that similar IPHLs would be developed across the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed happiness over the achievement and thanked the Central Government for its continued support. He said the certification symbolises Chhattisgarh’s firm commitment to building a strong, technology-driven, and standards-based public health system. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s resolve to expand quality diagnostic and laboratory services across all districts, ensuring timely and reliable healthcare for every citizen.

Reiterating the Centre’s support, Union Health Minister Nadda said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare would continue to assist Chhattisgarh in expanding and upgrading its public health infrastructure. He expressed confidence that under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s leadership, the state is on course to emerge as a frontrunner in India’s public health transformation.

