Chhattisgarh Declared Best State in Implementing Farmer Welfare Schemes

Chhattisgarh has been declared the best state in the country for the outstanding implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS).

The state’s horticulture and agriculture departments were jointly honoured with the first prize at the 13th National Review Conference, held on January 18 and 19, 2026, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The award recognises Chhattisgarh’s effective policy execution, transparent administrative mechanisms, and farmer-centric governance, which ensured timely benefits and risk protection for farmers across the state.

Congratulating the departments on this achievement, the chief minister and the agriculture Minister stated that the honour reflects the success of the state government’s agricultural policies and its firm commitment to farmer welfare.

On behalf of the horticulture department, Neeraj Shaha, in-charge joint director, received the award during the conference. This national recognition marks a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh’s farming community and further strengthens trust in the state’s agricultural insurance framework.