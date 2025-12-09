Chhattisgarh Farmer Attempts Suicide Over Paddy Procurement; Baghel Slams Govt

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has strongly criticised the Vishnudev Sai-led Chhattisgarh government following a shocking incident in Bagbahara, where farmer Manbodh Gada attempted suicide by slitting his throat due to frustration over the state’s ongoing paddy procurement crisis.

Baghel described Gada as a victim of the government’s “anti-farmer policies,” highlighting widespread issues in paddy procurement, including shortages of gunny bags, under-weighing of paddy, illegal collections disguised as additional charges, and a malfunctioning token system.

According to Baghel, Gada, who owns 1 acre 40 dismil of farmland, repeatedly approached the Choice Centre and the cooperative committee to generate a procurement token but was denied each time.

“For the first time in the state, a farmer has attempted suicide simply because he could not obtain a procurement token. This is a severe indictment of the Vishnudev Sai government,” Baghel said.

A Congress delegation, including State Congress President Deepak Baij, Leader of Opposition Dr. Charan Das Mahant, and Baghel, visited Mekahara Hospital in Raipur to meet the injured farmer and his family. Gada is currently undergoing surgery and receiving treatment.

The delegation assured the family of full support and reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to standing with the farmers of Chhattisgarh.