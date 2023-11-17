Chhattisgarh: IED Blast Triggered By Naxals Kills ITBP Jawan

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was killed in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Gariaband, where the second phase of polling was held for 70 seats of the 90-member state assembly on Friday.
The incident took place near the Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel was returning after conducting voting, a senior police official was quoted as saying.
He said that Head Constable Joginder Singh of the ITBP was killed in the IED explosion carried out by Naxalites. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, added the official.
Earlier in the day, another IED blast at Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh was reported amid ongoing elections. Two CRPF jawans fortunately escaped unhurt as an IED exploded while they were on a bike.
Polling for 70 seats for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly took place in the second phase. In the first phase, polling was held for the other 20 seats of the Chhattisgarh assembly earlier on November 7.
Polling began in Chhattisgarh at 8 pm and went on till 3 pm. However, voting was held in nine polling stations of Bindranavagarh Assembly constituency from 7 am to 3 pm.