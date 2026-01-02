Chhattisgarh Man Arrested for Cheating Youths of ₹6.5 Lakh with Fake Govt Job Promises

A case of large-scale fraud in the name of providing government jobs has come to light in Durg district, with several youths reportedly cheated of more than ₹6.51 lakh. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said. The case falls under the Dhamdha police station jurisdiction.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Omkumar Sinha (31), a resident of Rajnandgaon, allegedly claimed to have influence in the Excise Department and liquor shops. He assured victims that he could arrange government jobs, adding that higher posts would require higher payments.

Money Collected from Victims

According to the complaint lodged by Ghanshyam Sonkar (31) of Sonkar Para on January 1, 2026, the accused collected money in instalments from several people, including:

₹1 lakh from Shubham Sonkar

₹90,000 from Gajendra Sonkar

₹12,000 from Priyansh Sonkar

₹1.20 lakh from Hem Singh Sahu

Payments were made through PhonePe and QR codes. Additionally, the accused allegedly took ₹1.08 lakh in cash from Priyansh Sonkar, ₹30,000 from Gajendra Sonkar, and ₹37,000 from Nagesh, taking the total amount cheated to ₹6,51,817.

No Jobs, No Refunds

When the promised jobs were not provided, and money was not returned, the victims approached the police.

Crime Admitted

Police registered a case and began an investigation. Omkumar Sinha, also known asOmprakash, reportedly confessed during interrogation to cheating people by promising government jobs.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read: Safeguard Duty Aims to Counter Global Steel Surplus