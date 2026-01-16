Chhattisgarh: Over 2,000 Women Receive LPG Connections Under Ujjwala Scheme

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday gave a major boost to development in Jashpur district by inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 122 crore, covering health, infrastructure, social welfare and public amenities. During the visit, more than 2,000 women were provided with LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

30-Bedded Community Health Centre Inaugurated

In the Bagicha block, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed 30-bedded Community Health Centre, built for Rs 2.43 crore. Terming it a lifeline for nearly two lakh residents, including people from the forest and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups such as the Pahadi Korwa, CM Sai said the facility will significantly reduce the need to travel to distant cities for treatment.

The hospital will offer services in general surgery, ENT, paediatrics, orthopaedics and gynaecology, along with modern laboratory facilities. Approval has already been granted for the deployment of 100 medical and paramedical staff to ensure smooth functioning.

Mega Health Camp & Medical Education Expansion

A Mega Health Camp was also inaugurated at the same premises, where super-specialist doctors from neurology, nephrology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ENT and plastic surgery examined thousands of patients. Free medicines were distributed, and seriously ill patients were referred to higher medical centres.

The Chief Minister announced that medical, nursing, physiotherapy colleges and a naturopathy centre are being established in Jashpur to strengthen healthcare services in the region.

Ujjwala Mahotsav: Empowering Women

At the Ujjwala Mahotsav in Bagicha, CM Sai distributed LPG connections to over 2,000 women, stating that the Ujjwala scheme has ensured freedom from smoke, improved health and enhanced dignity for women. He also distributed loan cheques under the Mudra Yojana to youths to promote self-employment.

Roads, Bridges and Social Infrastructure

The Chief Minister announced construction of additional classrooms at the Atmanand School, a bridge on the Bagicha–Binde road, a bridge over the Kanhar River, and upgradation of the Bagicha Rest House.

During the event, projects worth Rs 110.47 crore were inaugurated or had foundation stones laid—9 works worth Rs 3.34 crore inaugurated and 37 works worth Rs 107.13 crore launched. These include roads, high-level bridges and rural connectivity projects, expected to accelerate economic activity in the district.

Rs 12.22 Crore Projects in Farsabahar

At the annual conference of the All India Kanwar Samaj in village Pamshala, Farsabahar block, CM Sai inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 12 development works worth Rs 12.22 crore, including bridges, rural roads, social buildings, hostels and government office buildings. Additional announcements included funding for an anicut on the Eeb River, community buildings and social infrastructure.

Inspection of Manglik Bhawan

The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction Manglik Bhawan in Bagicha, being built for Rs 1 crore, which will provide modern facilities for weddings and social events.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, CM Sai said development must reach the last person in the queue, ensuring that remote regions like Surguja and Bastar move forward firmly on the path of growth.

Several public representatives and a large number of residents were present during the programmes.

