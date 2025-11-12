Chhattisgarh Rises as 'Top Achiever' in National Business Reforms Ranking

Chhattisgarh has cemented its position as a leading investment destination by being declared a 'Top Achiever' in all four major categories of the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), as assessed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India. The recognition was announced at the 'Udyog Sangam' (Industry Confluence) event.

This achievement marks a significant transformation for the state, which has historically been placed lower in the BRAP rankings. Chhattisgarh is now placed alongside major industrial states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, highlighting its success in implementing a new model of development based on good governance, transparency, and industry-friendly policies.

Key Reforms Driving the Success

Chhattisgarh has implemented a total of 434 reforms under the BRAP to boost Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. Two historic initiatives stand out:

Decriminalization of Minor Business Offences: Chhattisgarh became the second state in the country to pass the 'Jan Vishwas Adhiniyam' (Public Trust Act), decriminalizing petty commercial crimes. This move is aimed at building trust and reducing complexity for the business community. Automated Land Record Mutation: The state became the first in the country to introduce the automated mutation of land records, ensuring that ownership transfer happens automatically at the time of land registration. This eliminates the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Additional Pro-Industry Measures:

24x7 Operations: Shops and establishments have been granted permission for 24x7 operations.

Factory License Validity: The validity of factory licenses has been extended from 10 years to 15 years with an added auto-renewal facility.

Infrastructure Incentives: Reforms include increasing the FAR (Floor Area Ratio) for flatted factories and reducing setbacks to enhance land utility.

Investor Trust and Future Outlook

The comprehensive reforms have significantly boosted investor confidence, demonstrated by the massive inflow of investment proposals. The state has received proposals worth over ₹7.5 lakh crore in the last ten months alone, underscoring investor trust in Chhattisgarh's transparent administration and fast decision-making.

Chhattisgarh's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Lakhanlal Dewangan, and Investment Commissioner Ritu Sen (IAS) were felicitated by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, at the event.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the achievement, stating, "Chhattisgarh's rise from the lower ranks to the forefront of India's industrial states is a matter of immense pride. This success is a result of the government's commitment, the administration's hard work, and the investors' trust."