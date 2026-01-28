Chhattisgarh Tableau Artists Felicitated at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Artists who were part of Chhattisgarh’s tableau at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Republic Day were accorded the honour of meeting the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the warm and affectionate interaction, the artists were visibly emotional and deeply moved.

Advertisment

Commending the Chhattisgarh tableau, President Droupadi Murmu said it offered a powerful and evocative portrayal of the country’s rich tribal traditions and cultural heritage. She lauded the dedication, hard work and vibrant presentation of the artists, and remarked, “Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya,” appreciating the spirit and excellence reflected in their performance.

The tribal artists from Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh had presented an enchanting performance of the traditional Mandar dance alongside the Chhattisgarh tableau during the Republic Day Parade. Their captivating display drew widespread attention from spectators present at Kartavya Path as well as the audiences across the country and abroad.

Describing the meeting with the President as an unforgettable moment of their lives, the artists said the honour would inspire them to carry forward their art, culture and traditions with even greater commitment and devotion.

It is noteworthy that through its folk culture and dance traditions, the traditional art troupe from the Bastar region presented Chhattisgarh’s distinct identity on the national platform with great strength and authenticity.