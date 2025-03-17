Chhattisgarh's Sukma Gets First Mobile Tower, Boosting Connectivity to Remote Areas

Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has received its first mobile phone tower, officials announced on Sunday. The tower, installed inside a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Tekulagudem village on Holi, aims to provide cellular connectivity to several remote villages in the region.

Tekulagudem was among the initial locations where the paramilitary force established a forward operating base in January last year to conduct anti-Maoist operations and support local development initiatives. This move aligns with the Union government’s objective to eliminate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026.

"A BSNL mobile tower was erected on March 13 inside the Tekulagudem forward operating base of the CRPF, which is operated by its 150th battalion. This is the first such facility in this area," a senior security official stated.

Situated in the heart of Naxal violence-affected Sukma, Tekulagudem shares its border with Bijapur, another LWE-affected area in the Bastar region. The newly installed tower is expected to provide crucial connectivity to the residents of Tekulagudem and nearby villages, including Timmapuram, Jonaguda, and Puvarti.

Puvarti is notably the native village of Hidma, the notorious Maoist commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army’s first battalion.

Reportedly, to operationalize the tower, BSNL officials traveled from Sukma headquarters and even from Raipur, nearly 600 kilometers away. The inauguration ceremony, held on the eve of Holi, also saw the participation of local villagers. A special camp was organized on March 13 to distribute and activate SIM cards for residents, facilitating immediate access to mobile services.

The Tekulagudem forward operating base, established under the Jagargunda police station limits in January 2024, has witnessed intense conflict. On the day of its establishment, a fierce encounter erupted, resulting in the loss of three CRPF personnel and injuries to 15 others after Naxals launched an attack from multiple directions.