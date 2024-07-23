Chidambaram Critiques Budget 2024: Accuses Govt of Borrowing Congress Ideas but Falling Short

In a recent statement following the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior Congress Party leader P. Chidambaram took a dig at the centre acknowledging that some of the government’s budgetary proposals were inspired by the Congress’ Manifesto, particularly the Employment-linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, the Apprenticeship Scheme with an allowance for apprentices, and the abolition of the Angel Tax. However, he expressed disappointment that more of their ideas were not adopted.