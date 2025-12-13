Chief Minister Thanks the Public on Completion of Two Years of Seva Yatra

On the completion of two years of the state government’s Seva Yatra, Chief MinisterVishnu DeoSai has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister said that these two years have not been merely about governance, but about service, dedication, and the trust of the people.

The Chief Minister stated that with the support and faith of the public, the government has worked to spread the light of development to every corner of the state. Facilities were strengthened to ensure farmers receive due respect and timely value for their hard-earned produce. New avenues of employment, skill development, and industrial opportunities were opened for the youth. In tribal regions, focused efforts were made to strengthen education, healthcare, and road connectivity, ensuring that development reaches even the most remote areas.

He further said that women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment have remained key priorities of the government. Over the past two years, the distance between the administration and the people has reduced significantly, with governance reaching the doorsteps of citizens.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister reiterated that the government will work with greater speed and commitment in the areas of education, employment, agriculture, and rural development. He emphasised that public cooperation and constructive suggestions are the strongest pillars in building a self-reliant and prosperous Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai appealed to the people to continue supporting the ongoing development journey, stating that the faith and participation of citizens are the true guarantees of a bright future for the state.