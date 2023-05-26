Child Killed, 28 Others Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In UP

A child was killed and around 28 people were injured in a bus-truck collision at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night.
The incident took place at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station.
According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Aashish (11) and his body has been sent for post-mortem. All the injured people are being treated at the hospital and further investigation is underway, the police said.
Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed condolences to the deceased and his bereaved family members.
He has also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the victims and wished speedy recovery for them.