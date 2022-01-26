China To Hand Over Missing Arunachal Boy, Suggested Place Of Release: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Indian Army had a hotline exchange regarding the 19-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh who was reportedly found missing a week ago.

"PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release," Rijiju he said in a tweet today.

The Union Minister said that they are likely to intimate a date and time soon and the delay was attributed to bad weather conditions on their side.

"Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side," Rijiju's tweet read.

The youth, identified as Miram Taron, went missing from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area last week.

MP Tapir Gao had tweeted, ““Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh.”

"All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release," he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.