Chinese Army Cannot be Trusted About Actions at LAC, Says Defence Expert

The Chinese Army cannot be trusted about its actions on Line of Actual Control and the patrolling points should be made permanent Line of Control, said defence expert Praful Bakshi on Monday.

The defence expert said that if needed India will have to change its stance in view of Chinese actions but said that military talks should continue. He also noted that India should improve its logistics in the border areas.

These remarks comes after a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector on Friday which led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides, sources said on Monday.

Praful Bakshi told ANI that the Indian troops' reaction was quick and least expected by the Chinese.

"Chinese are maintaining the same stance. They are being aggressive. We have now got alerted. Our reaction was quick and least expected by the Chinese. They underestimated us. We must now think about changing our policy. We must now become firm. If need be, we will talk with weapons. That is the requirement. Our logistics arrangement must improve further," Bakshi said.

"I see the whole thing as one-sided. India is very true to its words, so they continue doing as per the SOPs laid down. But the Chinese are waiting. They wait for a chance where they can violate and intrude. I have been hearing that they have inducted 5 more battalions and trying to gain heights. 5 battalions mean close to 5,000 people. That means the Chinese cannot be trusted. How long are you going to trust China?" he added.

He also referred to India's response following Chinese action along LAC in Ladakh earlier.

"Suppose that Indian soldiers had not stopped them, the Chinese would not have gone back. Our Commander took the initiative to call a flag meeting. Chinese would have very reluctantly come for the flag meeting. I feel that we will have to change our stance. Let the meeting continue. You can elevate the conduct of the meeting to higher ranks but it should be decided that now let the patrolling point become the permanent Line of Control for both sides," the defence expert furtehr stated.

"The Indian government now must know that the Chinese cannot be trusted anymore. They have to give orders to Army accordingly. Chinese must know that India is not going to go back," the expert added.

The sources said as a follow-up to the face-off in the Tawang sector, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Sources said in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perceptions where both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, sources said.

(with inputs from ANI)