CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy Passes Away

Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks aka Freddy in the popular crime show CID, has died of multiple organ failure on Monday night. He was 57.
According to reports, Dinesh breathed his last around 12:08am at Thunga Hospital, Kandivali, Mumbai. He was undergoing medical treatment for liver, heart, and kidney problems.
Dinesh was said to be in critical condition and on ventilator support during his time of demise. Hi last rights will be held at Daulat Nagar crematorium today.
His colleague from CID, Dayanand Shetty, verified the sad news of Dinesh's passing to timesofindia.com. He also mentioned that the entire cast of the well-liked TV show CID was present at Dinesh's home.
"Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon," he said.
He added, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."
Dinesh gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Fredericks on the popular television show CID, where he remained a cast member for nearly two decades. CID, led by actor Shivaji Satam in the role of ACP Pradyuman, first aired in 1998 and became one of India's longest-running TV series.
It was broadcast on Sony TV for a total of 20 years. In addition to CID, Dinesh also made a guest appearance on the successful TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has also played minor roles in a few films, including Sarfarosh and Super 30.