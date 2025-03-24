CISF Cyclothon Storms Mumbai, Celebrities & Public Show Support

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon 2025, an unprecedented initiative aimed at enhancing coastal security awareness, has successfully crossed its halfway milestone. Covering over 3,306 km of India's vast 6,553 km coastline, the historic expedition was met with a grand reception at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on March 20.

Flagged off from Lakhpat in Gujarat and Bakkhali in West Bengal, the initiative seeks to strengthen ties between coastal communities and security forces. It highlights the crucial role of fishermen in safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries. With enthusiastic participation from local fishing communities such as the Kharwas and Kolis on the west coast and the Kaibartas, Nolias, Jalaripeta, Thota Veedi, and Eguvapeta on the east coast, the cyclothon has already left an indelible mark on national security awareness.

Unprecedented Public Engagement and Milestones

The cyclothon has evolved into a national movement, garnering widespread support both on the ground and online. So far, it has covered 3,306 km—1,921 km along the west coast and 1,385 km along the east coast. Over 10 lakh people have actively participated in rallies, events, and awareness campaigns, while digital engagement has reached more than 40 lakh people.

More than 1,000 registered cyclists have joined the initiative, participating in 26 grand public events and 118 localized community interactions. The movement has received backing from top sports personalities, including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Baichung Bhutia, Suresh Raina, and Javagal Srinath. Bollywood icons such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Milind Soman have also lent their support to the cause.

Adding to its prestige, dignitaries such as Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik, Arjuna Awardee Pramod Bhagat, Odisha Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, and Raja Shivendra Narayan Bhanjadeo, King of Kanika, have graced the campaign at various locations.

CISF Cyclothon Storms Mumbai, Celebrities & Public Show Support

Mumbai’s Grand Welcome

The arrival of the cyclists in Mumbai was nothing short of a spectacle. The Gateway of India witnessed an overwhelming turnout, where cultural performances, interactive sessions, and symbolic rides by schoolchildren showcased the city’s unwavering support for the cause. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and Bollywood heavyweights Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Suniel Shetty added star power to the event, amplifying the campaign’s impact.

Speaking at the event, a CISF spokesperson underscored the initiative’s significance, stating, “This is more than a ride; it is a national movement to fortify our coastal vigilance. We are honored by the public’s overwhelming response and remain committed to fostering stronger ties between security forces and coastal communities.”

Strengthening Shores, One Ride at a Time

With Mumbai marking a major milestone, the CISF Coastal Cyclothon continues its journey southward, rallying for coastal security awareness along India’s maritime borders. The upcoming key events include:

Goa – March 23, 2025

Chennai – March 25, 2025

Mangaluru – March 26, 2025

Cochin – March 29, 2025

Kanyakumari – April 1, 2025 (final destination)

A Call to Action: Be the Sentinels of the Coast

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon stands as a testament to collective vigilance and unity. As the riders pedal forward, they leave behind a lasting message: coastal security is a shared responsibility.