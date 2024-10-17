CJI Chandrachud Nominates Justice Sanjiv Khanna As Successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud has officially nominated Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the Supreme Court's second-most senior judge, as his successor. In a communication to the Union government, CJI Chandrachud indicated that he would be stepping down from his position on November 10, paving the way for Justice Khanna to take over as the 51st Chief Justice of India.
Upon the government’s approval, Justice Khanna will commence a tenure of six months, concluding on May 13, 2025, just before his retirement. This nomination follows the established convention where the retiring Chief Justice recommends the next senior-most judge for the role, which is then approved by the government.
Justice Chandrachud has served as the CJI since November 9, 2022. Under Indian law, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65. Justice Khanna, born on May 14, 1960, began his legal career as an advocate after enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced in the district courts at Tis Hazari before advancing to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge the following year. Justice Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.
CJI Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, has made significant contributions to Indian jurisprudence, having been appointed to the Supreme Court in May 2016. He previously served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 2013 to 2016 and was a judge of the Bombay High Court from 2000 to 2013.
Educated at Delhi University and Harvard University, Chandrachud has a distinguished legal career, including stints with Sullivan & Cromwell and the Bombay High Court. He has been part of benches that delivered landmark judgments on critical issues, including the electoral bond scheme, the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, the Sabarimala case, same-sex marriage, and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.