CJI Chandrachud Nominates Justice Sanjiv Khanna As Successor

Justice Chandrachud has served as the CJI since November 9, 2022. Under Indian law, Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65. Justice Khanna, born on May 14, 1960, began his legal career as an advocate after enrolling with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983. He initially practiced in the district courts at Tis Hazari before advancing to the Delhi High Court and various tribunals. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and became a permanent judge the following year. Justice Khanna was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.