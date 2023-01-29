List of top 10 Cleanest Indian Cities in India

Ambikapur

The city of Ambikapur is one of the oldest in India and also one of the cleanest because it recycles its garbage so well that it actually turns a profit. Due to its abundance of well-known temples, the city is often referred to as the "Temple Town of Chhattisgarh." In addition to the Mahamaya Temple, Ramgarh, and Sita-Bengra, tourists to Ambikapur can also take in the sights at Tiger Point Waterfall, Chendra Waterfall, Tattapani Hot Spring, and Jogimara Caves.