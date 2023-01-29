List of top 10 Cleanest Indian Cities in India

A dirty city can be uninviting and thus have a significant negative impact on tourism. Cities must maintain a high standard of cleanliness if they want to attract tourists. Some Indian cities have been successful in upholding cleanliness and hygienic conditions throughout their towns and districts. Using data collected from the annual Swachh Survekshan survey, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) has compiled a database of India's cleanest cities. Below is a list of India's cleanest cities, which you may find useful if you're planning a vacation there.
As a result of deliberate waste sorting, recycling, and disposal efforts, Indore has become India's tidiest city in 2022. You don't have to worry about seeing trash lying around, open sewers, or any other unsanitary or unsightly conditions while visiting the city's top attractions, like the Rajwada Palace, Lalbagh Palace, Central Museum, Sarafa Bazaar, or Chappan Dukan.
Surat has been recognized as India's second-cleanest city. This city, which has become famous as a textile and diamond hub, has expanded rapidly over time. As part of these dynamic changes, the Municipal Corporation has made certain that cleanliness has been prioritized. Popular tourist destinations in Surat now include the Ambaji Temple, the Sardar Patel Museum, the Dutch Garden, Dumas Beach, the Swaminarayan Temple, the Sarthana Nature Park, and the Vansda National Park.
By cutting down on garbage, reusing materials, and recycling what is left, Navi Mumbai has been ranked as India's third cleanest city. Therefore, Navi Mumbai is an excellent option if you want to take a stroll or visit a lively place in India. Many of the city's natural and man-made attractions, such as the Karnala Bird Sanctuary, Wonders Park, Pandavkada Falls, and ITC Park, are accessible on foot. Tourists are definitely going to have a walk to remember.
Based on the results of the Swachh Survekshan 2022, Visakhapatnam was ranked as the fourth cleanest city in India (in the category for cities with a population of over 10 million). The city has moved up from the ninth spot in the rankings in 2021 to the fourth spot in 2019. And this time, the city has made it into the top four for the second time.
Vijayawada's success is a reflection of the city's thoughtful approach to urban management. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla, Undavalli Caves, Rajiv Gandhi Park, and the Prakasam Barrage are just a few of the many attractions that bring visitors from all over the world to this city.
Bhopal has stayed on the list of India's cleanest cities thanks to the tireless efforts of the city's municipal corporation and the enthusiasm of its residents. Bhopal, also called the "City of Lakes," is a major tourist destination in India. The Upper Lake, the Lower Lake, Van Vihar, the Gohar Mahal, the Shaukat Mahal, the Birla Museum, and the Raisen Fort are just a few of the places of interest in this area.
Tirupati, the city of Lord Balaji, is a strong contender for the title of "cleanest city in India'' after it climbed to number seven on the Swachh Survekshan list of 2022. Devotees of Lord Shri Venkateshwara Swamy, also known as Tirupati Balaji, flock to this historic town all year long. There are many other attractions in Tirupati besides the temple itself, such as the Chandragiri Fort, the Shri Venkateshwara Zoological Park, the ISKCON Temple, the Shri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, the Shri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, and the Talakona Waterfalls.
Mysore is the eighth cleanest city in India thanks to its residents' efforts to recycle and compost their garbage and its well-thought-out waste management system. Mysore also called the "Garden City" and the "City of Palaces," is a wonderful destination for vacationers. This tidy metropolis is home to a number of interesting landmarks, including the Mysore Palace, St. Philomena's Church, Brindavan Gardens, Karanji Lake, and the Mysore Zoo.
The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has made significant progress in reducing air pollution. The city's air quality has improved thanks to the adoption of measures to reduce pollution, such as the prohibition of firecrackers, the reduction of construction, and the implementation of vehicle rotation schemes based on odd and even numbers of days. Besides the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, India Gate, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple, and Delhi Zoo, there are many other attractions to see in Delhi.
The city of Ambikapur is one of the oldest in India and also one of the cleanest because it recycles its garbage so well that it actually turns a profit. Due to its abundance of well-known temples, the city is often referred to as the "Temple Town of Chhattisgarh." In addition to the Mahamaya Temple, Ramgarh, and Sita-Bengra, tourists to Ambikapur can also take in the sights at Tiger Point Waterfall, Chendra Waterfall, Tattapani Hot Spring, and Jogimara Caves.