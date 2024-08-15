Cloudburst In J&K's Bandipora, No Casualties Reported

A cloudburst in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a flash flood on Thursday morning, causing widespread flooding in the Arin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora.
Despite the heavy rainfall and submersion in several areas, no casualties have been reported.
In the aftermath of the cloudburst, locals gathered at the site, many of them holding umbrellas for protection from the ongoing rain.
The Srinagar Meteorological Centre had issued an advisory prior to the incident, predicting light to moderate rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir. The advisory stated, "Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at most places of J&K on August 15. Light to moderate Rain/thundershower at many places of J&K mainly towards late night/early morning over a period of August 16-20."
Earlier this month, a deadly cloudburst occurred near the Samej and Bagi bridges, washing away 45 people near Shrikhand in Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations were immediately initiated in the disaster-affected area.
Baljinder Singh, Commandant of the 14th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), stated that NDRF teams were dispatched to Himachal Pradesh well-prepared this year to ensure prompt response to such emergencies.
"This year, the NDRF teams were sent to remote locations in Himachal Pradesh to ensure there is no delay in the rescue operations. The Samej cloudburst that has taken place is a huge disaster," Singh said.