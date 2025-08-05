Cloudburst in Uttarakhand Kills At Least Four People, Several Missing

A cloudburst struck Tharali village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, unleashing a sudden deluge that caused widespread devastation across the hilly terrain. According to reports, at least four people have lost their lives, while more than 50 others remain missing as authorities intensify search and rescue efforts in the affected areas.

The disaster occurred following days of relentless monsoon rains, swelling local rivers and streams. The cloudburst reportedly took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga River, leading to a flash flood that swept through multiple settlements.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as a torrent of water surged down the slopes, washing away everything in its path. “There was panic in villages in the area with people scrambling for dry ground,” said a local resident. Videos circulating on social media show terrified residents screaming as the floodwaters tore through the region.

In an especially grim development, a local source said that around 20-25 hotels and homestays in the area may have been washed away by the raging waters, suggesting that the toll may rise in the coming days.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) deployed to the disaster zone. Emergency personnel are working round the clock to locate survivors trapped under debris and assist those stranded.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the deployment of additional central forces. “Three nearby ITBP teams have been sent there, and four NDRF teams have also been dispatched to the site, which will soon arrive and engage in rescue operations,” he posted on social media platform X. Shah also said he had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement posted on X, "I pray for the well-being of all the victims. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people."

The Centre has assured full support to the state government in managing relief and rescue efforts. Both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister emphasized that all possible help would be extended to bring the situation under control.