CM Basavaraj Bommai Resigns After BJP’s Debacle in Karnataka Assembly Polls

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Karnataka Assembly polls on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Bommai said, “I have tendered my resignation and it has been accepted.”
Accepting the defeat, Bommai said the saffron party will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.
“I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections,” he added before the media.
Though, Bommai won with a margin of 35,978 votes from Shiggaon constituency but many of his ministerial colleagues lost.
It may be noted that the Congress swiped the Karnataka assembly elections by a majority of 136 seats in the 224-member assembly and returned to power in the state.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state was decimated to 65 seats while Janata Dal (Secular) secured only 19 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats, and the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.
All eyes are now on who the Congress will pick as the next chief minister of the state. The Congress had not won a single state election since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, barring Himachal Pradesh. And for the BJP, Karnataka was the only bastion of South India where it had power.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the win as the victory of the people's strength over crony capitalism. Addressing the workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi thanked the people of Karnataka and said that hate lost to love and this will happen in all other states.
On the other hand, speaking to media persons after the results were declared, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “As I said, Congress’s return to power in Karnataka is a huge responsibility. We went to the people with a few guarantees and we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next.”
Meanwhile, Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah said the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections will be a stepping stone for the party’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He also hoped that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Congress and extended his best wishes to the party in fulfilling people’s aspirations.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.”