CM Neiphiu Rio Condemns Assault on Naga Youths in Gujarat

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday condemned the assault on two Naga youths “for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food” in Gujarat.
Taking to Twitter, Rio said, “The assault on two Nagas for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food is disturbing. We should respect each other’s cultural identity and food choices. Let us live up to our ideal of unity in diversity.”
On June 4, two men from Nagaland, identified as Rovimezo Kehie and Mapuyanger Jamir, were allegedly assaulted by a group of ten men “for selling non-vegetarian and northeastern food” at Chanakyapuri area in Ahmedabad.
The following day, an FIR was lodged at Sola Police Station and the accused were booked on charges on causing voluntary hurt using dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation, among others. One person was arrested in connection with the case.
According to the complaint lodged, Kehie was at home while his friend Jamir was working at the ‘One Stop North East Shop Food’ when the former received a call from the shop owner Hiren Patel informing that a fight had broken up at the shop.
After getting the information, he tried to contact Jamir on his mobile phone but it was unreachable. When Kehie reached the shop, he saw that three men were quarreling with Jamir.
Later the men saw Kehie and allegedly threatened why they were selling northeastern food in Chanakyapuri.
Kehie was quoted by Times of India saying, “At about 8pm on Sunday when I was at my friend’s house in Chanakyapuri, my employer Hiren Patel called me and said that some men were fighting with Jamir. I rushed to the shop and saw the men fighting with Jamir. They then threatened us, asking us why we were selling northeastern food in Chanakyapuri.”
“There were about ten men who attacked us. They kept saying how could we sell non-vegetarian food items and northeastern food in a place like Gujarat which is dominated by Hindus,” he added.
Both the Naga youths sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Sola Civil Hospital by their employer. Kehie had to get stitches on his head.