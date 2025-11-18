CM Vishnu Dev Sai Announces 50% Power Bill Relief for Up to 200 Units; Over 36 Lakh Consumers to Benefit

In a significant move to reduce household electricity expenses, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai on Tuesday announced a new power tariff relief scheme during a special session of the Legislative Assembly. Under the initiative, domestic consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month will now pay only half of their electricity charges, benefitting more than 36 lakh consumers across the state.

Consumers using 200–400 units per month will also continue to receive the half-bill benefit for the first 200 units for the next one year, a provision expected to assist an additional 6 lakh consumers. The state government has provided this transition period to encourage households to adopt rooftop solar systems through the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring affordable, reliable, and uninterrupted power supply to every household remains the state government’s priority. The new tariff relief will be implemented from 1 December 2025, offering substantial monthly savings for families.

To promote renewable energy, the state will extend additional subsidies under the solar scheme:

₹15,000 for installing a 1 kW rooftop solar plant

₹30,000 for 2 kW and above

Sai stated that the initiative is aimed at accelerating the shift toward clean energy and eventually enabling households to move from half-bill electricity to near-free, solar-powered consumption in the future.

He expressed confidence that the decision will not only reduce financial pressure on thousands of families but also strengthen Chhattisgarh’s progress toward energy self-reliance and sustainability.