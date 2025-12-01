CM’s Urban Renewal Push to Transform Chhattisgarh Cities with ₹429.45 Crore Sanction

government approving Chhattisgarh’s ambitious Mukhyamantri Nagarotthan Yojana is set to transform the urban landscape of the state, with the26 major infrastructure projects worth ₹429.45 crore across 13 municipal corporations.

Launched earlier this year with a budget of ₹500 crore, the scheme aims to create modern, vibrant and liveable cities.

The projects include Marine Drive expansion, Oxygen-Cum-Sports Complex, Inter-State Bus Terminal, Hi-Tech Bus Stands, Auditoriums, Water Supply Strengthening, Urban Corridors, Gaurav Path, Road Widening and Bypass Roads.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the scheme will bring a major shift in city infrastructure and make urban centres modern and citizen-friendly.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, who also heads the Urban Administration Department, said the selected projects will become model examples of urban development in the state.

Major Approvals Under the Scheme

• Raipur: ₹91.27 crore for 18 road junctions, water supply strengthening, Mahadev Ghat redevelopment and a Technical Tower at Telibandha

• Raigarh: ₹64.66 crore for Marine Drive extension, Oxygen Zone-Sports Complex and upgraded interstate bus terminal

• Bilaspur: ₹57.92 crore for Ashok Nagar–Birkoni road widening, Atal Path, multiple CC roads, drains, beautification and streetlight upgrades

• Korba: ₹36.55 crore for Gaurav Path development

• Dhamtari: Hi-tech bus stand and an auditorium worth ₹24.64 crore

• Jagdalpur: Road widening and Dalpat Sagar beautification worth ₹19.95 crore

• Bhilai, Chirmiri, Ambikapur, Birkhurd, Birgaon, Bhilai-Charoda, Risali: Multiple road, drainage, beautification and corridor projects sanctioned

District-level monitoring committees headed by Collectors will ensure quality and timely completion of all works.