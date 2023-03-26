Coast Guard Chopper Crashes near Kochi

A coast guard Chopper crashed near Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday.

The accident took place during the take-off which was part of a training session. The helicopter went down soon after it took off from the ground. However, the prime reason behind the accident is yet to know.

According to reports, there were three people in the helicopter out of which 2 of them were rushed to a private hospital in Angamali. Nevertheless, they have not received severe injuries.

The ICG Officials, "An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet.”

The runway is temporarily closed by the authorities after the accident. Coast Guard officials said that they are investigating into the matter.

Earlier on March 10, a helicopter made an emergency landing on the riverside of Brahmaputra due to a certain technical malfunction.

Sources have revealed that it was an army helicopter that landed at Bardia Chapari in Assam’s Nahira.

Officials reached the scene and made efforts to identify and fix the issues of the said chopper. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported till the filing of this report.