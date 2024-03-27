Comedian Munawar Faruqui Briefly Detained In Mumbai Hookah Bar Raid

Mumbai Police detained stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, along with 13 others, in a late Tuesday night raid on a hookah parlour in the Fort area of south Mumbai.
A case was registered against Faruqui and the others, although he was later released after the case was filed.
According to officials, the raid was conducted after receiving information about tobacco being used under the guise of herbal products. After examining the premises, the police registered a case and took 14 individuals into custody, including Faruqui.
According to reports, Faruqui was booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003.
Faruqui, known for his popularity as a contestant on the Colors reality show, was released after police gave him a notice, considering the offence to be bailable. The police stated that the matter is under investigation.