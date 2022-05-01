Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday. The price cylinder is now Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

On April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 250. Meanwhile, on March 1, the cost of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 105.

Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organize more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

