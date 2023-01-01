Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 25

On the first day of the year, rates of the commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 across the country.

Oil Marketing Companies on Sunday raised the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect. However, there is no change in the prices for domestic LPG.

With this, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1,769.

Meanwhile the prices of cylinders will now be Rs 1768 in Delhi, Rs 1721 in Mumbai, Rs 1870 in Kolkata, Rs 1917 in Chennai – Rs 1917/ cylinder

Oil marketing companies had increased the prices of domestic cylinder last time in July 6 2022. It was increased to Rs 153.5 cumulatively. Prices were hiked four times. OMCs first increased Rs 50 in March 2022, and then it again hiked Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May month. Finally, it hiked the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 in July last year.

Earlier, in the month of November, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders was reduced by Rs 115 per unit.