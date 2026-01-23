Commissionerate System Introduced in Raipur; Sanjeev Shukla Takes Charge

In a move aimed at strengthening law and order in Chhattisgarh, the state government has implemented the Commissionerate system. Under the government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, senior IPS officer Sanjeev Shukla has taken charge as the first Police Commissioner of Raipur.

On this occasion, Raipur Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla paid a courtesy visit to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma at the Mantralaya today.

During the meeting, the Home Minister issued key guidelines to ensure better law and order and stronger policing in Raipur. He emphasised public safety, prompt police action, and the need for sensitive and citizen-friendly policing.

Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla assured that policing in Raipur would be carried out effectively and responsibly, in line with the expectations of the state government.

