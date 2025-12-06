Confirmed Berths for All: Special Bilaspur–LTT–Bilaspur Train Announced Amid Winter Travel Surge

To manage the increased passenger rush during the winter season, the Railways has announced a one-trip special train between Bilaspur and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, ensuring confirmed berths for travellers. Adequate seat availability has been ensured on this special service.

Train No. 08245 Bilaspur–LTT Special will depart from Bilaspur on 10 December 2025, while Train No. 08246 LTT–Bilaspur Special will depart from LTT on 12 December 2025.

The special train will have commercial halts in both directions at:

Raipur, Durg, Gondia, Nagpur, Akola, Bhusawal, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and LTT.

A total of 20 coaches will be provided, including:

• 02 SLRD

• 05 General

• 10 Sleeper

• 02 AC-III Tier

• 01 AC-II Tier

Timings — Train No. 08245 (Bilaspur → LTT)

• Departs Bilaspur at 17:00

• Arrives Raipur 18:35, departs 18:40

• Durg 19:30–19:35

• Gondia 21:18–21:20

• Nagpur 00:01–00:05

• Akola 03:32–03:35

• Bhusawal 05:35–05:40

• Manmad 08:10–08:12

• Nashik Road 09:10–09:15

• Kalyan 11:52–11:55

• Thane 12:17–12:20

• Arrives LTT at 13:30

