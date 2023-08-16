Cong Leader Hits Out at Centre Over Renaming of Nehru Memorial

Following the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit out at the centre saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can never take away the gigantic contributions of the longest-serving prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the country’s freedom struggle.
Taking to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ramesh wrote, “From today, an iconic institution gets a new name. The world-renowned Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) becomes PMML-Prime Ministers’ Memorial Museum and Library. Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy.”
“He has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve. But he can never take away Nehru’s gigantic contributions to the freedom movement and his towering achievements in building the democratic, secular, scientific and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state, all of which are now under assault by Mr Modi and his drumbeaters,” he added.
Further speaking on the legacy of the first prime minister of Independent India, Ramesh said, “Despite the relentless assault, Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy will live on for the world to see and he will continue to inspire generations to come.”
It may be mentioned that the centre officially renamed the NMM as PMML Society with effect from August 14.
PMML Vice-Chairman A Surya Prakash took to platform ‘X’ posted, “Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratization and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day!”