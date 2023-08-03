Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi As Chairman Of 2023 Rajasthan Polls Screening Committee

Under the able leadership of Member of Parliament and deputy leader of the opposition party in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Screening Committee, the party looks forward to a rigorous evaluation of potential candidates. Joining him are esteemed members Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt, who will play vital roles in assessing and shortlisting the most competent and dedicated individuals to represent the party in the elections.