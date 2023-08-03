Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi As Chairman Of 2023 Rajasthan Polls Screening Committee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a significant step towards preparing for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Rajasthan by constituting the Screening Committee. The committee's formation aims to ensure a robust and transparent selection process for the party's candidates.
Under the able leadership of Member of Parliament and deputy leader of the opposition party in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, who has been appointed as the Chairman of the Screening Committee, the party looks forward to a rigorous evaluation of potential candidates. Joining him are esteemed members Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt, who will play vital roles in assessing and shortlisting the most competent and dedicated individuals to represent the party in the elections.
The Screening Committee, with its wealth of experience and dedication to the Congress ideals, is committed to maintaining the party's integrity and adhering to the principles of inclusivity while selecting candidates. By assembling a diverse panel of experienced leaders, the committee aims to ensure that the voice of every citizen is represented in the party's candidate selection process.
The Congress Party remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the people of Rajasthan and is dedicated to fielding candidates who embody the values of democracy, equality, and progress. The screening process will focus on identifying leaders with strong track records, visionary ideas, and a passion for serving the public.
The Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, expresses his confidence in the Screening Committee's capabilities and extends his best wishes to the committee members for their diligent work ahead. He calls upon all party members and supporters to contribute actively to the democratic process as the party gears up for the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections in 2023.