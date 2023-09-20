Congress Claims "Socialist, Secular" Words Missing In Constitution's New Copies

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that there has been an attack on the constitution by the ruling BJP government, saying that the new copies of the Constitution that were handed to the politicians on the opening day of the new Parliament building don't have the words 'socialist secular'.
"The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular',” he told ANI on Tuesday.
“We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976, but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern,” he added.
“Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me,” he further alleged, adding that he tried to raise the issue but did not get an opportunity.
Earlier in the Lok Sabha at the new Parliament complex, Chowdhury said that nobody should try to create an unnecessary rift between ‘India' and 'Bharat' as there is no difference between the two as per the Constitution of India.
"This Constitution is no less than the Gita, Quran, and Bible for us. Article 1 says, "India, that is, Bharat, shall be a Union of States..." It means that there is no difference between India and Bharat. It will be better if nobody tries to unnecessarily create a rift between the two," he said.
On the other hand, BJP MP Sushil Modi reacted to the statement by Chowdhury, asking if the word socialist have any relevance at this age and time. He also said that it was not the amended copy of the constitution, instead was the original when it was drafted.
"...It was not said that this is the amended copy. This was the original copy when the Constitution was accepted. It did not have the words 'socialist secular' in it...Does the socialist word have any relevance now?... This is an unnecessary controversy,” he said.