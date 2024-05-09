Congress Dares Modi to Investigate Ambani, Adani for Distributing Black Money

Picking up the gauntlet, the Congress today challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his investigating agencies like the CBI and the ED to probe the charges he has leveled against Ambani and Adani that they were distributing black money in tempos full of sacks with currency notes.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here today, party spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate caught Modi on the wrong foot over his “revelations” that Ambani and Adani were distributing black money in tempos. She pointed out, these revelations have come from none other than the country’s Prime Minister himself.
Taking a dig at Modi, she observed, the country's Prime Minister was never so weak, so helpless and so desperate that he ended up making great revelations about corruption in the country and exposing his own friends.
She pointed out, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been saying the same thing for the last ten years. She said, finally Modi had gathered up the courage and admitted about it and asked him to use his agencies like the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax to probe these charges.
The Congress spokesperson claimed that Modi’s sensational revelations had shaken the BJP leadership, including the union Home Minister Amit Shah. They all have started wondering that if Modi can disown his blue eyed boy, where do they (the BJP leaders) stand, she observed, adding, even the officers from different state cadres who had gone on deputation to the centre, have started seeking repatriation to their parent cadres.
She said, there was a clear writing on the wall that neither the BJP was going to form the government at the centre on June 4, nor was Modi becoming the Prime Minister again. She said it had already become clear in the first three phases of polling.
Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a video took a jibe at PM Modi saying, “Do you feel anxious, Modi ji? You have been mentioning Adani and Ambani's names in private till now, but now you are talking about them in public. How are you aware that these individuals use tempo vehicles to distribute illicit money? Have you have any firsthand experience? Don't panic, send the ED and CBI there right away.