Congress Demands Short Duration Discussion in Parliament on West Asia Conflict

The opposition party Indian National Congress, on Friday (March 9) demanded a short-duration discussion in Parliament on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying the issue is too serious to be addressed only through a government statement.

With the second half of the Budget Session scheduled to begin next week, the party said members of Parliament should be given the opportunity to openly discuss the situation and its possible impact on India.

According to reports, Senior Congress leader and party communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that a suo motu statement by the government would not be enough. According to him, the matter requires a proper debate where leaders from different parties can express their views and raise concerns.

Ramesh also criticised the government’s handling of foreign policy, claiming that India’s global position has weakened in recent times. He alleged that the government led by Narendra Modi was not showing strong leadership on the international stage.

The Congress leader further claimed that India was being made to play “second fiddle” to countries like the United States and Israel in the current West Asian crisis.

Using a cricket analogy, Ramesh said the government appeared to be on a “sticky wicket” and facing difficult challenges in dealing with international developments. He added that diplomatic pressures from Washington were like “googlies” being bowled at the government.

The Congress believes that Parliament should discuss the situation in West Asia because it could have wider implications for India, including economic and strategic concerns. The party also said that a debate would help clarify the government’s position and allow lawmakers to share their opinions on how India should respond to the evolving situation.

