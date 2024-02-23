Congress Demands Special Parliament Session for Farmer Issues

Supporting the demand of the farmers, Khaira also questioned the claims of the government that an assured MSP will lead to a burden of Rs ten lakh crores. Quoting a CRISIL report, he said, the actual amount to pay the MSP for different crops comes to just Rs 21,000 crores only which is really not a huge amount for the government of India which has waived off corporate loans to the tune of Rs 15 lakh crores.