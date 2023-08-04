Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Arrives at AICC Headquarters After SC Stays Conviction

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at All India Congress Committee Headquarters in New Delhi after Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Meanwhile, Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict claiming “Truth Alone Triumphs!”
Taking to his official Twitter, Kharge said, “We welcome the verdict by the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving relief to Rahul Gandhi. Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld. BJP’s conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed. Time for them to stop their malicious targeting of Opposition leaders. It is high time they respect the mandate given by the people and start governing the country, on which they have miserably failed in the last 10 years.”
Backing Rahul Gandhi, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chief Mamata Banerjee also expressed her happiness with the news about the MP-ship of Rahul Gandhi.
“This will further strengthen the resolve of the INDIA alliance to unitedly fight for our motherland and win. A victory of the judiciary!” wrote CM Banerjee in her tweet.
Earlier today, Congress took to Twitter and shared a picture along with a message in Hindi which translates to “I am coming soon, the questions will continue…”
The image in the tweet shows Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament, holding a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani together amid damaging allegations against the latter by the Hindenburg report.
With the photo, Gandhi was attacking the Modi government over his links between the billionaire, claiming that the rise in Adani’s fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014.
“आ रहा हूं... सवाल जारी रहेंगे,” the tweet by Congress reads.