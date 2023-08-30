National

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Suspension from Lok Sabha Revoked

The official notification from the Lok Sabha secretariat read, “The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023.”