Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s Suspension from Lok Sabha Revoked

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from the Lok Sabha was revoked, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The official notification from the Lok Sabha secretariat read, “The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023.”
Earlier today Chowdhury appeared before the Parliament's Privileges Committee to record his in connection with his suspension from the Lok Sabha.
It may be mentioned that the Congress leader was suspended on August 11 for his alleged unruly behaviour during the monsoon session of the parliament. Chowdhury had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved the resolution for the suspension of Chowdhury.