Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Clarifies Walkout by 'INDIA' Alliance MPs During PM's Speech

Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has provided insight into the rationale behind the 'INDIA' alliance's walkout from the Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extended speech.
The decision to stage the walkout was triggered by the Prime Minister's failure to properly address the issue of Manipur violence, a central focus of the No Confidence Motion presented by Gaurav Gogoi.
Gaurav Gogoi, the proponent of the No Confidence Motion, strongly criticized Prime Minister Modi's approach, accusing him of delving into electioneering and evading the core concerns raised by the motion.
The bare discussion regarding the Manipur crisis, despite the Prime Minister speaking for an extensive two hours, served as the catalyst for the Congress party's walkout.
Gaurav Gogoi asserted, “PM Modi ran away from his responsibility today," underscoring the pivotal queries left unanswered, which formed the basis of the opposition's call for accountability.
The Congress leader pinpointed three critical questions that demanded clarity:
Lack of Presence in Manipur: Why did PM Modi refrain from visiting Manipur, especially when leaders like Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress alliance demonstrated their commitment by doing so?
Passivity against the state’s Chief Minister: Despite a considerable loss of lives and incidents of violence against women, what prevented the Prime Minister from taking action against Manipur's Chief Minister?
Silence on Manipur Violence: Why did PM Modi remain conspicuously silent regarding the escalating violence and unrest plaguing Manipur?
Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that the intent of the INDIA alliance parties was to secure justice for the people of Manipur. The No Confidence Motion sought to hold the government accountable for its silence and lack of action in addressing the crisis gripping Manipur.
Gogoi acknowledged the uphill battle the Congress had faced in bringing the Manipur issue to the forefront, as PM Modi might have otherwise steered the discourse in a different direction.
Furthermore, Gaurav Gogoi shed light on the predicament faced by two Manipur legislators dispatched to the Delhi parliament. He alleged that these legislators were rendered voiceless and constrained by the BJP, which prevented them from shedding light on the dire situation in Manipur.