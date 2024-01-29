Congress Party Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From West Bengal

The Congress party on Monday reinitiated its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, embarking from North Dinajpur in West Bengal.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared details about the ongoing journey, stating that the Yatra is slated to enter Bihar today.
While speaking in Siliguri, Ramesh outlined the itinerary, including key stops such as Kishanganj, Purnia, and Araria, with plans to enter Jharkhand on January 31. Notably, a public rally is scheduled in Jharkhand on February 5 or 6, with the anticipated participation of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
Speaking with ANI, Ramesh expressed his astonishment at the enthusiastic turnout witnessed during the Yatra in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. The 'padyatra' covered 2 km in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri each, and Ramesh noted the unexpected large number of women, young individuals, elderly citizens, and children who came out on the streets, even standing on rooftops and balconies to welcome the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. While acknowledging that the response may not guarantee votes, Ramesh emphasized the palpable energy and excitement.
Reflecting on the Congress stronghold in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri, Ramesh expressed satisfaction while acknowledging a recent weakening. He highlighted the positive trend, mentioning the support from Darjeeling's Hamro Party, which has pledged to back Congress and the INDIA alliance.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which commenced from Thoubal in Manipur on January 14, is an extensive journey covering over 6,700 kilometers across 110 districts. The Yatra is planned to span 67 days, symbolizing a significant political outreach initiative by the Congress party.