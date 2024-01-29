Congress Party Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From West Bengal

Speaking with ANI, Ramesh expressed his astonishment at the enthusiastic turnout witnessed during the Yatra in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. The 'padyatra' covered 2 km in Jalpaiguri and Siliguri each, and Ramesh noted the unexpected large number of women, young individuals, elderly citizens, and children who came out on the streets, even standing on rooftops and balconies to welcome the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. While acknowledging that the response may not guarantee votes, Ramesh emphasized the palpable energy and excitement.