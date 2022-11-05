Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Booked Under Copyright Act

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and two other officials have been accused of violating the Copyright Act by using two songs from a movie without permission during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

According to a criminal complaint filed by a business partner of a Bengaluru-based music recording company against the former head of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the three of them, they have been booked under the copyright act, a Times Now report said.

The song's copyrights are owned by the company that filed the case.

Jairam Ramesh, a Rajya Sabha member, and Supriya Shrinate, the head of Congress' social media and digital platforms, have been detained by city police in response to a complaint made by M Naveen Kumar, a business partner of MRT Music.

In the FIR, which references the Copyright and Information Technology Act's provisions as well as IPC sections 120b (for criminal conspiracy), 403 (for dishonest misappropriation of property), and 465 (for forgery), Rahul Gandhi is listed as the third accused.

They used the music in their promotional videos without getting our consent, according to Kumar. They presented it as though it were their creation.

What a violation that is two different infractions have taken place, according to a legal expert. First, they duplicated the songs and used them in a video without permission. Second, both Rahul Gandhi and Congress are promoted through the songs, said the complainant.

BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya took to Twitter to target Gandhi and his party over the case.