Congress Rejects Haryana Poll Results, Alleges Manipulation

In a contrasting note, Ramesh highlighted the results in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Conference-Congress alliance is set for a majority. He stated, “The chapter on Haryana is not complete; it will continue. The chapter in Jammu and Kashmir, of course, there will be a coalition government. And as I said till yesterday, various attempts were being made to ensure that the majority will not come to the Congress-NC coalition, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a very clear mandate for this coalition government.”