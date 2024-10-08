Congress Rejects Haryana Poll Results, Alleges Manipulation

The Congress party has firmly rejected the Haryana assembly election results, which indicate that the BJP is on track to secure its third consecutive government in the state. Party leaders described the outcome as “totally unexpected, completely surprising, counter-intuitive and against ground reality,” asserting that it is “not possible” for the party to accept the results.
During a press conference addressing the results in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera expressed deep concerns about the electoral process. They revealed that they have received "very serious complaints" regarding the counting process and announced plans to approach the Election Commission.
In the assembly polls, the Congress is projected to finish a distant second, winning 37 seats compared to the BJP's anticipated 48 in the 90-member Haryana assembly. Ramesh criticized the results, stating, “What we have seen today in Haryana is a victory for manipulation, a victory for subverting the will of the people, and it is a defeat for transparent democratic processes.” He emphasized that the results contradict what the people of Haryana were seeking: change and transformation.
“We have received very serious complaints on the process of counting and the functioning of EVMs in at least three districts,” Ramesh added. He indicated that the party would present these issues to the Election Commission shortly, saying, “Serious questions have been raised by our candidates. We will bring it to the notice of the Election Commission.”
Pawan Khera echoed Ramesh's sentiments, expressing disbelief at the unexpected results. He characterized the situation succinctly stating, “If it is said in one line, this is the victory of the system and the defeat of democracy.” He confirmed that complaints from candidates are ongoing and that the party plans to file these grievances with the Election Commission in the coming days.
In a contrasting note, Ramesh highlighted the results in Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Conference-Congress alliance is set for a majority. He stated, “The chapter on Haryana is not complete; it will continue. The chapter in Jammu and Kashmir, of course, there will be a coalition government. And as I said till yesterday, various attempts were being made to ensure that the majority will not come to the Congress-NC coalition, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a very clear mandate for this coalition government.”
The Congress leaders clarified that they are not disputing the entire election outcome but are focused on specific seats where complaints have arisen. As the BJP gears up for its largest victory in Haryana, the Congress, which was perceived to have the advantage of anti-incumbency, faces criticism for failing to capitalize on the situation.
BJP representatives attribute their success to a “pro-incumbency” sentiment based on a decade of governance. While Congress improved its vote share compared to the last assembly elections, the BJP also saw an increase, securing 39.90% of the votes compared to Congress's 39.10%.
Despite the trends indicating a 15-seat lead for the BJP, Congress leaders remain hopeful for a resurgence in the final counting rounds, arguing that the Election Commission is not updating its results in real time. However, the poll panel has dismissed these claims, stating there is no evidence to support the “ill-founded allegation of the slowdown in updating of results.”
Following the BJP's impressive performance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed gratitude to the voters, thanking the “2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time.” He attributed the victory to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasizing his commitment to serving the poor, farmers, and youth of Haryana.
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reinforced the BJP's narrative, asserting that the electorate has rejected Congress. “People have given this message that the policies of PM Modi had a positive impact on the people of the state. This is a record in Haryana that a party has come to power for the third time,” he stated, attributing the victory to the party’s achievements in supporting Haryana's wrestlers, farmers, and youth—areas where he claimed Congress has failed.