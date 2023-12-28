Congress to Sound Poll Bugle; Mega Rally in Nagpur Today

Kickstarting the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress will organize a mega poll rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday, reports said.
To commemorate the 139th foundation day of the party, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address the mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' in Nagpur later today, sources said.
The mega event holds massive significance as it will be held in Nagpur where the RSS headquarters is located. Thousands of people and members of the Congress party are anticipated to participate in the gathering, as per party officials.
On the other hand, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a meeting of the newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges of the party in Nagpur today, reports said.
A major organizational reshuffle was announced by the Congress earlier on December 23 where new general secretaries and state in-charges were appointed.