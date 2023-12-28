National

Congress to Sound Poll Bugle; Mega Rally in Nagpur Today

To commemorate the 139th foundation day of the party, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address the mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' in Nagpur later today, sources said.
Congress to Kickstart Lok Sabha 2024 Campaign with Mega Rally in Nagpur
Congress to Kickstart Lok Sabha 2024 Campaign with Mega Rally in NagpurREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Kickstarting the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress will organize a mega poll rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday, reports said.

To commemorate the 139th foundation day of the party, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to address the mega rally 'Hain Tayyar Hum' in Nagpur later today, sources said.

The mega event holds massive significance as it will be held in Nagpur where the RSS headquarters is located. Thousands of people and members of the Congress party are anticipated to participate in the gathering, as per party officials.

On the other hand, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a meeting of the newly appointed general secretaries and state in-charges of the party in Nagpur today, reports said.

A major organizational reshuffle was announced by the Congress earlier on December 23 where new general secretaries and state in-charges were appointed.

Congress to Kickstart Lok Sabha 2024 Campaign with Mega Rally in Nagpur
AICC Announces Major Leadership Reshuffle | Check Here
Congress
lok sabha elections 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/congress-to-sound-poll-bugle-mega-rally-in-nagpur-today
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com