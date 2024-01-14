Congress Yatra Delayed: Rahul Gandhi, Leaders Await Takeoff For Bharat Jodo Nyay In Manipur

The special IndiGo flight carrying Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Manipur's Imphal was delayed on Sunday morning due to fog and poor visibility at Delhi Airport.
The leaders are currently waiting at the airport lounge as they have not yet boarded the flight. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was seen leaving his residence in Delhi for the airport.
The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is set to commence at noon with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, followed by its launch at Myay Maidan, Khongjom, in Manipur's Thoubai. The route includes an evening break at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal at 5:30 pm, with the night halt planned at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Imphal's Sekmai.
Covering a distance of over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days, Rahul Gandhi aims to traverse 110 districts across 15 states during the Yatra. Before their departure from Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's goal of reaching every household until justice is achieved. The Yatra intends to engage with various sections of society, including farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, and others.
Kharge highlighted that the Yatra seeks to address real issues such as unemployment, inflation, national security, and women's rights, which have been overshadowed by distractions. The Congress party aims to provide an alternative system by listening to the public and fighting for justice.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed hope for unity and significant change in the country with the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders were also seen heading to Manipur for the inaugural ceremony.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasized that the Yatra's purpose is to advocate for social, economic, and political justice for all. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla added that the word 'Nyay' (justice) has been incorporated in the Yatra to address issues of injustice faced by people.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underscored the Yatra's significance in delivering the message of justice to every part of the country, particularly to address practical challenges in life. The Yatra, spanning 6,000 km, is characterized as a historic journey to seek justice for the poor and the common man.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh clarified that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an ideological battle against the politics of polarization and social, economic, and political injustice. This Yatra follows Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir a year ago, which reportedly boosted the Congress party. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra precedes the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.