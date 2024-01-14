Congress Yatra Delayed: Rahul Gandhi, Leaders Await Takeoff For Bharat Jodo Nyay In Manipur

Covering a distance of over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days, Rahul Gandhi aims to traverse 110 districts across 15 states during the Yatra. Before their departure from Delhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the party's goal of reaching every household until justice is achieved. The Yatra intends to engage with various sections of society, including farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, and others.